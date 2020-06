Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available April 5th. Newly renovated furnished rental located in the Tatum Ranch/Cave Creek area. This home has everything you need to move right in with no hassle. The home includes an upgraded kitchen and floors, resort style backyard with a pool, fireplace and built in BBQ which is perfect for entertaining. This home also has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, a guest room, an office/den, and a 2 car garage. The rent includes a house keeper once a month as well.