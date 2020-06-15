All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:23 PM

29806 N 48TH Way

29806 North 48th Way · (480) 540-0945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29806 North 48th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The gated Tatum Ranch enclave of Tatum Greens offers this great Single level 3 bed, 2 bath home with a 3 CAR Garage. Travertine floors throughout Main traffic areas. Open Kitchen - Family Room area, Separate Formal Dining and Study/Flex Room. Master has a separate slider out to large covered patio area. Plantation shutters & light colors inside/out. This serene community has extensive walking paths and green belt areas. Location is ideal for great shopping, dining and entertainment choices. Just minutes to major job centers, Desert Ridge, Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter - Loop 101/51 - I-17/Loop 303 all add quick easy access to your Valley & State travel needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29806 N 48TH Way have any available units?
29806 N 48TH Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29806 N 48TH Way have?
Some of 29806 N 48TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29806 N 48TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
29806 N 48TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29806 N 48TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 29806 N 48TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29806 N 48TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 29806 N 48TH Way does offer parking.
Does 29806 N 48TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29806 N 48TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29806 N 48TH Way have a pool?
No, 29806 N 48TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 29806 N 48TH Way have accessible units?
No, 29806 N 48TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29806 N 48TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29806 N 48TH Way has units with dishwashers.
