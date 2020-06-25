All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

2953 N 19th Ave 50

2953 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2953 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Town Home in a Central Location - Property Id: 109947

Quiet cozy little community in a central Phoenix location. Nestled right next to the North Encanto Historic District, this unit can be found surrounded by lots of mature trees and grass. This town home is just minutes away from downtown and close to shopping centers and grocery stores. Bus stop is a 2 minute walk from home. Encanto Park and golf course is a 15-20 minute walk away. This is a Tight-nit community with respectful neighbors who will welcome you home.

The HOA is very inclusive of home owners and tenants. Don't be surprised when you're invited to the community potlucks and activities.
Town Home does not come furnished. Covered parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Tenant Criteria to be met: no evictions, no criminal records, not in collections, income is 3x the monthly rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109947
Property Id 109947

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4879323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have any available units?
2953 N 19th Ave 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have?
Some of 2953 N 19th Ave 50's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 N 19th Ave 50 currently offering any rent specials?
2953 N 19th Ave 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 N 19th Ave 50 pet-friendly?
No, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 offer parking?
Yes, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 offers parking.
Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have a pool?
No, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 does not have a pool.
Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have accessible units?
No, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 N 19th Ave 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 N 19th Ave 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
