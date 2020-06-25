2953 N 19th Ave 50

Amenities

Cozy Town Home in a Central Location - Property Id: 109947



Quiet cozy little community in a central Phoenix location. Nestled right next to the North Encanto Historic District, this unit can be found surrounded by lots of mature trees and grass. This town home is just minutes away from downtown and close to shopping centers and grocery stores. Bus stop is a 2 minute walk from home. Encanto Park and golf course is a 15-20 minute walk away. This is a Tight-nit community with respectful neighbors who will welcome you home.



The HOA is very inclusive of home owners and tenants. Don't be surprised when you're invited to the community potlucks and activities.

Town Home does not come furnished. Covered parking is available for an additional monthly fee.



Tenant Criteria to be met: no evictions, no criminal records, not in collections, income is 3x the monthly rent

No Pets Allowed



