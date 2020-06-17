2946 N 14th Street

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bed, 1.5 bath PLUS loft Central Phoenix Mid-town townhome is available now! Tile throughout downstairs with living room and dining area that open to kitchen, complete with all appliances. Half bath downstairs for company. Upstairs is all carpet with 2 generous bedrooms with vaulted ceilings plus a loft area perfect for office space and gorgeous remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Covered back patio with assigned, covered parking space just out back. Full size washer & dryer included. Just steps from community pool! All in an amazing location that's central to SR51, I-10, light rail, dining, entertainment and so much more! This is a great find!