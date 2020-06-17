All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2946 N 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2946 N 14th Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:39 AM

2946 N 14th Street

2946 North 14th Street · (602) 418-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2946 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic 2 bed, 1.5 bath PLUS loft Central Phoenix Mid-town townhome is available now! Tile throughout downstairs with living room and dining area that open to kitchen, complete with all appliances. Half bath downstairs for company. Upstairs is all carpet with 2 generous bedrooms with vaulted ceilings plus a loft area perfect for office space and gorgeous remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Covered back patio with assigned, covered parking space just out back. Full size washer & dryer included. Just steps from community pool! All in an amazing location that's central to SR51, I-10, light rail, dining, entertainment and so much more! This is a great find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 N 14th Street have any available units?
2946 N 14th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2946 N 14th Street have?
Some of 2946 N 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 N 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2946 N 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 N 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2946 N 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2946 N 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2946 N 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 2946 N 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 N 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 N 14th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2946 N 14th Street has a pool.
Does 2946 N 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2946 N 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 N 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 N 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2946 N 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity