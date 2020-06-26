All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane

2945 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2945 West Port Royale Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Country Gables

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Very Cool Semi-mid century modern... MAIN HOME is 3 bedroom 2 Bath...PLUS an additional detached GUEST STUDIO with it's own full bath. Huge Open Kitchen w/breakfast bar and Generous room sizes throughout...The Brick Family room could be a 5th Bedroom! Includes ALL APPLIANCES! Updates include...Baths, Paint, Flooring, inside Laundry w/washer-dryer and much more! no popcorn ceilings here! Nice Yard with Large covered Patio and a swing! Lots of storage 1 shed & 2 storage rooms. All on a large low maintenance lot with NO HOA and an RV GATE ! Don't miss this great property...Call your REALTOR Today and make it yours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have any available units?
2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have?
Some of 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers parking.
Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have a pool?
No, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 W PORT ROYALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
