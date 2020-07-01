All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 22 2019

2943 E EARLL Drive

2943 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2943 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here is the rental find you've been waiting for! Super cool and trendy Mid-Century with almost 2000 sq.ft. of actual usable space and sits on an incredible, quiet, oversized corner lot in Eastwood Park! The entire back of the home is glass which brings the outdoors in while still being completely private. Master sports a nice walk-in closet with a very spacious bath for a home of this age. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are oversized and Laundry seconds as a storage room or Art Room. Private pool out back with a peaceful yard and even an enclosed garage for the buggy. Owner just installed a brand new roof, AC, and the entire home was rewired on a new panel so you can live worry free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
2943 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 2943 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2943 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2943 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2943 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2943 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 2943 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2943 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2943 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 2943 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2943 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.

