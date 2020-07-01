2943 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here is the rental find you've been waiting for! Super cool and trendy Mid-Century with almost 2000 sq.ft. of actual usable space and sits on an incredible, quiet, oversized corner lot in Eastwood Park! The entire back of the home is glass which brings the outdoors in while still being completely private. Master sports a nice walk-in closet with a very spacious bath for a home of this age. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are oversized and Laundry seconds as a storage room or Art Room. Private pool out back with a peaceful yard and even an enclosed garage for the buggy. Owner just installed a brand new roof, AC, and the entire home was rewired on a new panel so you can live worry free.