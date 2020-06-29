All apartments in Phoenix
2940 E Clarendon Ave
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

2940 E Clarendon Ave

2940 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2940 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Furnished Short Term Rental - Available March 25, 2020 - Light & bright townhouse with an unbeatable location! 3 beds, 2.5 baths, corner unit on an interior lot in the popular Villa Seville. Tile wood floors throughout entire first floor, granite kitchen counters w/subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Plenty of room w/3 large bedrooms upstairs. Master is especially large w/walk-in closet. Dual pane windows, new roof in 2018, new AC in 2016. Private, covered patio out the back door w/ large storage shed. Walk out the front door to green grass common area, perfect for walking a dog or a playful afternoon on the swings. Ride your bike to popular restaurants & entertainment in Arcadia and the Biltmore. Sprouts and Starbucks are walking distance, and the 51 is just a few short minutes away. This fabulous home is move-in ready! 30 day Min.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5585232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have any available units?
2940 E Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 2940 E Clarendon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 E Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2940 E Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 E Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 E Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave offer parking?
No, 2940 E Clarendon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 E Clarendon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 2940 E Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2940 E Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 E Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 E Clarendon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
