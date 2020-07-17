All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2936 East Granada Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2936 East Granada Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:41 PM

2936 East Granada Road

2936 East Granada Road · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2936 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled, darling 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at 24th St & McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a single story with tile and carpet. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. Fresh interior paint and the kitchen was just remodeled! Kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances--stove and fridge. Bedrooms have BRAND NEW carpet. Washer/dryer hook ups behind apartment. Tenant pays 2/7 share of water/sewer/trash each month. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Deposit. $899 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 East Granada Road have any available units?
2936 East Granada Road has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 East Granada Road have?
Some of 2936 East Granada Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 East Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
2936 East Granada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 East Granada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 East Granada Road is pet friendly.
Does 2936 East Granada Road offer parking?
No, 2936 East Granada Road does not offer parking.
Does 2936 East Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 East Granada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 East Granada Road have a pool?
No, 2936 East Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 2936 East Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 2936 East Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 East Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 East Granada Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2936 East Granada Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity