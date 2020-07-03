2935 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

New construction Rental available now. This modern home boasts nearly 2600 sf and delivers a light, bright & open great rm floor plan w/20 foot soaring ceilings. Downstairs Master BR w/ensuite bath. Chef's island kitchen w/hardwood soft close 40'' shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS Appliances. All plank tile on the 1st level. Oversized Loft/Game Rm, 3 BR's and laundry upstairs. NO HOA! Minutes from PHX/Sky Harbor, Camelback Mtn, freeways, restaurants, shopping & nightlife of Arcadia, Biltmore & Scottsdale. If your lifestyle demands the pulse of the city, w/suburban style modern living, you'll want to call this home!