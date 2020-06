Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

HOME N THE PROCESS OF BEING REMODELED AND INCREASING RENT TO BE 1195/MO PLUS RENTAL TAX........EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING FOR THIS SINGLE LEVEL 1,092 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH HUGE BACKYARD. FULL WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP SEPERATE FROM HOME IN BACK OF CARPORT. CUSTOM PAINT AND CHARMING LITTLE HOME!