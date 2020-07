Amenities

Great home in very popular Fireside Norterra community. The community has a great gym, spa, pool, sports and walking trails. The home is a must see, granite countertops and hard wood floors. Upstairs has the master suite complete with private balcony for awesome Arizona sunsets. Full master bath and huge master bedroom. There is also a secondary master and huge loft. Tons of potential and large enough for any size family.