Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2928 E LUDLOW Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:51 PM

2928 E LUDLOW Drive

2928 East Ludlow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2928 East Ludlow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SUPER 3 Bedroom with Office/Den that is nestled in a beautiful NE Phoenix hillside neighborhood. Very open floor plan with Lg Living Rm, Formal Dining Rm, Beautiful and spacious family room with cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen opens to family room with plenty of cabinet space, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, breakfast room as well. 3 large bedrooms plus den, 2 full bathrooms, great neighborhood and hiking trails just a couple blocks away. Hurry this one will rent FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have any available units?
2928 E LUDLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have?
Some of 2928 E LUDLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 E LUDLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 E LUDLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 E LUDLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive offer parking?
No, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 E LUDLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 E LUDLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
