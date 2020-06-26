2928 E Hidalgo Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this owner occupied rental available December 20th. Built in 2017, enjoy the convenient location, energy efficiency and open floorpan. Walk into the home and immediately enter the great room with a 3 panel sliding glass door and open kitchen. All appliances are stainless steel, enjoy 42" cabinets, granite countertops and glass cook top and oven. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Just a quick 10 minute drive from Downtown Phoenix where you can enjoy your local sports teams, fine dining and entertainment.