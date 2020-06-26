All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2928 E Hidalgo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2928 E Hidalgo Ave
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

2928 E Hidalgo Ave

2928 East Hidalgo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2928 East Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this owner occupied rental available December 20th. Built in 2017, enjoy the convenient location, energy efficiency and open floorpan. Walk into the home and immediately enter the great room with a 3 panel sliding glass door and open kitchen. All appliances are stainless steel, enjoy 42" cabinets, granite countertops and glass cook top and oven. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Just a quick 10 minute drive from Downtown Phoenix where you can enjoy your local sports teams, fine dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have any available units?
2928 E Hidalgo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have?
Some of 2928 E Hidalgo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 E Hidalgo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2928 E Hidalgo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 E Hidalgo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave offers parking.
Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have a pool?
No, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 E Hidalgo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 E Hidalgo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College