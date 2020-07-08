All apartments in Phoenix
2926 West McKinley Street

2926 West Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2926 West Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in Phoenix! Charming kitchen! New windows, carpet, and interior/exterior paint! Tile in all the right places and new carpet! Large laundry room! Huge fenced backyard! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 West McKinley Street have any available units?
2926 West McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2926 West McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2926 West McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 West McKinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 West McKinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 West McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 West McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

