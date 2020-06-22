29251 N 48TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Pristine 3BD, 2BA, 3 car garage,territorial in Tatum Ranch. Recently painted, includes tile flooring and newer carpets. Many nice upgrades in 2 bathrooms including granite counters in both bathrooms, vessel sink in hall bath, frameless glass showers with beautiful tile work that extends to a garden tub. Remodeled kitchen including granite counters. Large laundry room with cabinets, storage closet, HE front loading Whirlpool washer and gas dryer and S/S sink. Backyard is an oasis with covered patio (always in the shade), beautiful synthetic turf, a large flagstone area with a Kiva fireplace, seating area and built-in S/S BBQ. Gardening service included in listed price,All hardware and fixtures are upgraded rubbed oil bronze. Outdoor spa is inoperable, empty and lid is secured.