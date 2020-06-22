All apartments in Phoenix
29251 N 48TH Way
29251 N 48TH Way

29251 North 48th Way · No Longer Available
Location

29251 North 48th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Pristine 3BD, 2BA, 3 car garage,territorial in Tatum Ranch. Recently painted, includes tile flooring and newer carpets. Many nice upgrades in 2 bathrooms including granite counters in both bathrooms, vessel sink in hall bath, frameless glass showers with beautiful tile work that extends to a garden tub. Remodeled kitchen including granite counters. Large laundry room with cabinets, storage closet, HE front loading Whirlpool washer and gas dryer and S/S sink. Backyard is an oasis with covered patio (always in the shade), beautiful synthetic turf, a large flagstone area with a Kiva fireplace, seating area and built-in S/S BBQ. Gardening service included in listed price,All hardware and fixtures are upgraded rubbed oil bronze. Outdoor spa is inoperable, empty and lid is secured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29251 N 48TH Way have any available units?
29251 N 48TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29251 N 48TH Way have?
Some of 29251 N 48TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29251 N 48TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
29251 N 48TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29251 N 48TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 29251 N 48TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29251 N 48TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 29251 N 48TH Way does offer parking.
Does 29251 N 48TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29251 N 48TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29251 N 48TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 29251 N 48TH Way has a pool.
Does 29251 N 48TH Way have accessible units?
No, 29251 N 48TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29251 N 48TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29251 N 48TH Way has units with dishwashers.
