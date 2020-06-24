All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

29232 N 22ND Lane

29232 North 22nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29232 North 22nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Dynamite Mountain Ranch. Many upgrades including Versailles travertine flooring, granite counter tops, custom dual tone paint; oil rubbed fixtures. Eat in kitchen features maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and island. Large family room, as well as formal dining and a great room, all featuring the awesome travertine flooring. Master suite is huge and boasts a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a massive walk in closet. Ceiling fans and window coverings throughout. Three additional bedrooms upstairs as well as a secondary bathroom. The backyard features mature landscaping that gives this amazing home all the privacy you need. You will need to bring your own refrigerator and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29232 N 22ND Lane have any available units?
29232 N 22ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29232 N 22ND Lane have?
Some of 29232 N 22ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29232 N 22ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29232 N 22ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29232 N 22ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29232 N 22ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29232 N 22ND Lane offer parking?
No, 29232 N 22ND Lane does not offer parking.
Does 29232 N 22ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29232 N 22ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29232 N 22ND Lane have a pool?
No, 29232 N 22ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29232 N 22ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 29232 N 22ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29232 N 22ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29232 N 22ND Lane has units with dishwashers.

