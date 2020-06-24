29232 N 22ND Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in Dynamite Mountain Ranch. Many upgrades including Versailles travertine flooring, granite counter tops, custom dual tone paint; oil rubbed fixtures. Eat in kitchen features maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and island. Large family room, as well as formal dining and a great room, all featuring the awesome travertine flooring. Master suite is huge and boasts a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a massive walk in closet. Ceiling fans and window coverings throughout. Three additional bedrooms upstairs as well as a secondary bathroom. The backyard features mature landscaping that gives this amazing home all the privacy you need. You will need to bring your own refrigerator and washer/dryer.