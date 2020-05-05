All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2921 W Moreland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2921 W Moreland St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2921 W Moreland St

2921 West Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2921 West Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Up for rent is this great 4 bed/1 bath home in Phoenix right near where I-10 and I-17 intersect so easy access to anywhere in Phoenix. It has new paint, new flooring, updated kitchen, new doors, HVAC unit recently swapped out, and also new expterior paint. Just a few blocks from Falcon park. Schedule an appointment to tour this beautiful house to make it yours today! Rent is $1095 plus $23.19 (2.3% City of Phoenix Sales Tax) so monthly rent comes to $1,120.19 per month. Security deposit is $1095 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit so total move in amount is $2488.38.

(RLNE4630234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 W Moreland St have any available units?
2921 W Moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 W Moreland St have?
Some of 2921 W Moreland St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 W Moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
2921 W Moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 W Moreland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 W Moreland St is pet friendly.
Does 2921 W Moreland St offer parking?
Yes, 2921 W Moreland St offers parking.
Does 2921 W Moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 W Moreland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 W Moreland St have a pool?
No, 2921 W Moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 2921 W Moreland St have accessible units?
No, 2921 W Moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 W Moreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 W Moreland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College