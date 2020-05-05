2921 W Moreland St

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/01/19 Up for rent is this great 4 bed/1 bath home in Phoenix right near where I-10 and I-17 intersect so easy access to anywhere in Phoenix. It has new paint, new flooring, updated kitchen, new doors, HVAC unit recently swapped out, and also new expterior paint. Just a few blocks from Falcon park. Schedule an appointment to tour this beautiful house to make it yours today! Rent is $1095 plus $23.19 (2.3% City of Phoenix Sales Tax) so monthly rent comes to $1,120.19 per month. Security deposit is $1095 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit so total move in amount is $2488.38.



(RLNE4630234)