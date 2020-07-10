All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2920 E Elm Street

2920 East Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 East Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
GORGEOUS Biltmore home! - A great find in the Arcadia-Biltmore area with a LARGE 17,000+SF lush lot! This home features five bedrooms, three baths, including a large master and spacious ensuite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower. Lots of natural light floods in through the many windows & French doors throughout. The entire house has been completely remodeled including a state of the art kitchen. Wolf appliances, SubZero refrigerator, and built-in wine fridge. A warm, welcoming home in this prime location! Minutes from the Biltmore, Esplanade, and 'A' ranked schools such as, Biltmore Prep Academy, St. Thomas, or Villa Montessori. Landscaping and pool included in price. Pool table in front room will be left for your enjoyment! Add 2% for Phoenix rental tax. No smoking. Must have a credit score above 650.

(RLNE3335999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 E Elm Street have any available units?
2920 E Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 E Elm Street have?
Some of 2920 E Elm Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 E Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 E Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 E Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 2920 E Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2920 E Elm Street offer parking?
No, 2920 E Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 2920 E Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 E Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 E Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 2920 E Elm Street has a pool.
Does 2920 E Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 E Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 E Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 E Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

