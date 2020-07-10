2920 E Elm Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table

GORGEOUS Biltmore home! - A great find in the Arcadia-Biltmore area with a LARGE 17,000+SF lush lot! This home features five bedrooms, three baths, including a large master and spacious ensuite bathroom with garden tub, separate shower. Lots of natural light floods in through the many windows & French doors throughout. The entire house has been completely remodeled including a state of the art kitchen. Wolf appliances, SubZero refrigerator, and built-in wine fridge. A warm, welcoming home in this prime location! Minutes from the Biltmore, Esplanade, and 'A' ranked schools such as, Biltmore Prep Academy, St. Thomas, or Villa Montessori. Landscaping and pool included in price. Pool table in front room will be left for your enjoyment! Add 2% for Phoenix rental tax. No smoking. Must have a credit score above 650.



(RLNE3335999)