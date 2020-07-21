All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2919 South 93rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2919 South 93rd Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:07 AM

2919 South 93rd Avenue

2919 South 93rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2919 South 93rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Buckeye Home! The Kitchen has newer custom cabinets with granite counter tops. This spacious floor plan features an open kitchen to family room and a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Unique front porch neighborhood. Pets depending on landlord approval.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Karen Heimbach direct @ (480) 662-4081 and email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,242.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have any available units?
2919 South 93rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have?
Some of 2919 South 93rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 South 93rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2919 South 93rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 South 93rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 South 93rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2919 South 93rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 South 93rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2919 South 93rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2919 South 93rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 South 93rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 South 93rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College