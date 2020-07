Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Very Fresh! Light and Bright! ALL NEW:Interior Paint**Single Level Home** 1451 Square Feet. New Carpet in the Bedrooms, New Ceiling fans Solid Flooring in the living room, kitchen and hallways, New Stove and Dishwasher. New Desert Landscaping. No Stairs 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage , Large Yard, Light and Bright Vaulted Ceilings. Great Open Floor plan, Cul de Sac Lot. Great Home!