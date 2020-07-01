All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2915 E Shady Spring Trail
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

2915 E Shady Spring Trail

2915 East Shady Spring Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2915 East Shady Spring Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental Home!!! Good Curb Appeal!!!Located in a very desirable area in North Phoenix just a few miles from the 101 freeway.This well-kept natural light home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a office/den. The home has two living areas a formal living room and a family room. The kitchen is well laid out with a gas range stove/oven and a newer refrigerator.The home has a fresh coat of paint, carpets have been professional cleaned and a new garbage disposal. The backyard has a covered patio and synthetic grass. Located in a Attractive Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have any available units?
2915 E Shady Spring Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have?
Some of 2915 E Shady Spring Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 E Shady Spring Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2915 E Shady Spring Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 E Shady Spring Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail offers parking.
Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have a pool?
No, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have accessible units?
No, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 E Shady Spring Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 E Shady Spring Trail has units with dishwashers.

