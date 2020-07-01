2915 E Shady Spring Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental Home!!! Good Curb Appeal!!!Located in a very desirable area in North Phoenix just a few miles from the 101 freeway.This well-kept natural light home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a office/den. The home has two living areas a formal living room and a family room. The kitchen is well laid out with a gas range stove/oven and a newer refrigerator.The home has a fresh coat of paint, carpets have been professional cleaned and a new garbage disposal. The backyard has a covered patio and synthetic grass. Located in a Attractive Neighborhood.