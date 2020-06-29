2914 N 17TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This gorgeous ranch home is located in the Encanto Terrace neighborhood and has been beautifully remodeled. Come see this rare home as they do not come available in this historic district often. The entire home has been beautifully renovated and is move-in ready. You will fall in love with the gorgeous kitchen which includes brand new modern white cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large custom pantry and cabinets galore. The home offers a spacious living room and kitchen so there is lots space. Updates are plenty with new wood look tile flooring, renovated bathrooms and more. 2 car detached garage. The yard offers cozy firepit with orange and grapefruit trees. The detached 2 car garage offers lots of storage space.