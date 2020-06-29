All apartments in Phoenix
2914 N 17TH Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

2914 N 17TH Avenue

2914 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2914 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This gorgeous ranch home is located in the Encanto Terrace neighborhood and has been beautifully remodeled. Come see this rare home as they do not come available in this historic district often. The entire home has been beautifully renovated and is move-in ready. You will fall in love with the gorgeous kitchen which includes brand new modern white cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large custom pantry and cabinets galore. The home offers a spacious living room and kitchen so there is lots space. Updates are plenty with new wood look tile flooring, renovated bathrooms and more. 2 car detached garage. The yard offers cozy firepit with orange and grapefruit trees. The detached 2 car garage offers lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have any available units?
2914 N 17TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have?
Some of 2914 N 17TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 N 17TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2914 N 17TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 N 17TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2914 N 17TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2914 N 17TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 N 17TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2914 N 17TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2914 N 17TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 N 17TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 N 17TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
