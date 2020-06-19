Great three bedroom 2 bath home located in North Phoenix area. Centrally located to freeways, restaurants, and good schools. This home features a split and open floor plan. All appliances are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 E CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 2914 E CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Is 2914 E CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
