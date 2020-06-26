All apartments in Phoenix
2912 West Grenadine Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2912 West Grenadine Road

2912 West Grenadine Road · No Longer Available
Location

2912 West Grenadine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2912 West Grenadine Road Available 07/13/19 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS Den/Office for lease in Phoenix! - Fantastic 3 bedroom plus den/office in the Laveen area. Tiled throughout. Kitchen features island, pantry and granite counters. Large great room. Eating area off the kitchen. Master bath has dual sinks, large vanity and separate tub and shower. Walk in closet. All bedrooms are separate from each other. Two car garage. Large back yard. Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.
Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1299 plus tax. Security deposit $1300. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.

(RLNE1900489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 West Grenadine Road have any available units?
2912 West Grenadine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 West Grenadine Road have?
Some of 2912 West Grenadine Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 West Grenadine Road currently offering any rent specials?
2912 West Grenadine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 West Grenadine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 West Grenadine Road is pet friendly.
Does 2912 West Grenadine Road offer parking?
Yes, 2912 West Grenadine Road offers parking.
Does 2912 West Grenadine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 West Grenadine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 West Grenadine Road have a pool?
No, 2912 West Grenadine Road does not have a pool.
Does 2912 West Grenadine Road have accessible units?
No, 2912 West Grenadine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 West Grenadine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 West Grenadine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
