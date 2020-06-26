Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2912 West Grenadine Road Available 07/13/19 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS Den/Office for lease in Phoenix! - Fantastic 3 bedroom plus den/office in the Laveen area. Tiled throughout. Kitchen features island, pantry and granite counters. Large great room. Eating area off the kitchen. Master bath has dual sinks, large vanity and separate tub and shower. Walk in closet. All bedrooms are separate from each other. Two car garage. Large back yard. Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.

Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1299 plus tax. Security deposit $1300. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.



(RLNE1900489)