Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY!! This beautifully maintained 4Bed/2Bath move in ready home offers a variety of features for both you and your guests to enjoy! This home boasts a spacious kitchen with SS and plenty of counter space that overlooks the living room. The spacious master bedroom and the secondary bedrooms are perfect sized for kids or guests. The HUGE lot not only has a shed to store your extra gear, but includes an RV gate. NO HOA as well! Come view this home today!