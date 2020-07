Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, BONUS ROOM AND DEN/OFFICE. TOTALLY UPGRADED KITCHEN HAS ENGINEERED STONE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE CABINETS WITH BRUSHED NICKLE PULLS, HIGH END GAS RANGE, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS AND BERBER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. BACKYARD HAS PAVERS AND A LARGE PATCH OF ARTIFICIAL TURF FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. NO CATS.A SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN.