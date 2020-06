Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location close shopping, Paradise Community College, schools and more! Walking distance to the elementary school. This beautiful home, tile floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a sparkling pool and RV Gate for your toys! Open floor plan with natural lighting indoor separate laundry room. Comes with stainless steel refrigerator and home is move in ready! Low maintenance backyard allows more time to unwind, relax and enjoy the pool! Pet friendly rental!