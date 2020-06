Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This home is very bright, airy and tranquil. It has an open floor plan, 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, perfect for a winter rental. Recent updated landscaping as well as new outdoor deck area. Great for enjoying the evenings by the pool. Easy access to the 101 and close to Desert Ridge. Perfect vacation rental for a couple or a family