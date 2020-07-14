All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

28916 N NOBEL Road

28916 North Nobel Road · No Longer Available
Location

28916 North Nobel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very nice single level, spacious 3 Bdr + Office space house in Dynamite Mountain Ranch, North Phoenix location. House is in a very quiet neighborhood and located in Cul-De-Sac. Close to Sonaran desert trails for outdoor lovers. Desert front & backyard landscaping offers low maintenance. Open floor plan with formal living & dining area. Kitchen has a huge walk in pantry and island with lot of counter and cabinet space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom features separate tub, shower, large bathroom vanity with dual sinks. All bedrooms has wood flooring and tile in all living areas. Community park & play area is at walkable distance.. Close to I-17 and 303. Norterra mall & great restaurants are just a mile away. Don't miss this fabulous house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28916 N NOBEL Road have any available units?
28916 N NOBEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28916 N NOBEL Road have?
Some of 28916 N NOBEL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28916 N NOBEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
28916 N NOBEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28916 N NOBEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 28916 N NOBEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28916 N NOBEL Road offer parking?
Yes, 28916 N NOBEL Road offers parking.
Does 28916 N NOBEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28916 N NOBEL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28916 N NOBEL Road have a pool?
No, 28916 N NOBEL Road does not have a pool.
Does 28916 N NOBEL Road have accessible units?
No, 28916 N NOBEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28916 N NOBEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28916 N NOBEL Road has units with dishwashers.
