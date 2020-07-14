28916 N NOBEL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very nice single level, spacious 3 Bdr + Office space house in Dynamite Mountain Ranch, North Phoenix location. House is in a very quiet neighborhood and located in Cul-De-Sac. Close to Sonaran desert trails for outdoor lovers. Desert front & backyard landscaping offers low maintenance. Open floor plan with formal living & dining area. Kitchen has a huge walk in pantry and island with lot of counter and cabinet space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom features separate tub, shower, large bathroom vanity with dual sinks. All bedrooms has wood flooring and tile in all living areas. Community park & play area is at walkable distance.. Close to I-17 and 303. Norterra mall & great restaurants are just a mile away. Don't miss this fabulous house