Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green garage

RESORT LIFESTYLE LIVING...in this beautiful Golf Course & gated community. Mountain views, community pool and clubhouse. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home has a putting green in the backyard! Nice easy low maintenance yard you will love!!! Open floorplan lots of light and a corner lot. 2 Car garage just looking for the perfect renter to call home. Close to I-10 and tons' of shopping! All appliances included.