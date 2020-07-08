28518 N 26TH Drive

Amenities

GREAT HOME-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. 4 Bedrooms including Master Suite w/walk-in closet, double vanity & Sep. tub & Shower. All bedrooms have new carpet installed January 2018. Gourmet ISLAND KITCHEN w/slab GRANITE COUNTERS & SS APPLIANCES including refrigerator and gas range. Tons of upgraded maple cabinets & counters, built-in desk and large WALK-IN PANTRY. Tile flooring through hallways, kitchen, family rm and baths. Newer carpet in living & dining room. Laundry w/cabinets & sink, washer & dryer included. 2 car garage w/opener and epoxy floor. This home is situated on desirable lot facing open desert area, sides with open desert with walking path and BACKS TO A WASH. Sunset view! Huge backyard-room for pool. Convenient to great shopping, dining, freeways, excellent schools & USAA. Don't miss