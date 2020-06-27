28422 N 64TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking putting green bbq/grill garage

FOR LEASE: Beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home! walk into an open concept split master floorplan with large tile flooring, neutral paint, & warm welcoming natural light. The front of the home hosts two generously sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms & a laundry room, with built in wood cabinetry. Out to the kitchen you have a great setup for easy entertaining! The kitchen is spacious & boasts rich wood cabinetry, granite counters & a fun wrap around bar top style seating. The master is complete with a full ensuite with a dual sink vanity & a walk in closet. In the backyard you have a large covered patio, additional pavered section for seating & grilling at your built in BBQ, & you have our very own putting green, all surrounded by matured landscaping & trees.