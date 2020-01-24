All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

2838 E MARCONI Avenue

2838 East Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2838 East Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 2bd/2ba condo in incredible community. Desirably on the second floor and tucked away from it all. Not to forget the amazing pool, the community grill and dining area. Assigned carport spaces. Inside - This condo will fit you perfectly with an open kitchen, large living room, huge bathrooms with tub and shower, dining area, walk-in slide closets, and even an in-house washer and dryer that come with the property .Outside - You won't believe the area as its next to all the major Hot Spots to include multiple hiking spots (Shadow and North Mountain lookout and reserve), Pointe Golf Club, Moon Valley Country Club, Paradise Valley Mall, and even on the border of both Paradise Valley and Scottsdale with so much entertainment to do and restaurants to eat. Move in soon as won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have any available units?
2838 E MARCONI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have?
Some of 2838 E MARCONI Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 E MARCONI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2838 E MARCONI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 E MARCONI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue offers parking.
Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue has a pool.
Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 E MARCONI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 E MARCONI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

