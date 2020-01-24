2838 E MARCONI Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous 2bd/2ba condo in incredible community. Desirably on the second floor and tucked away from it all. Not to forget the amazing pool, the community grill and dining area. Assigned carport spaces. Inside - This condo will fit you perfectly with an open kitchen, large living room, huge bathrooms with tub and shower, dining area, walk-in slide closets, and even an in-house washer and dryer that come with the property .Outside - You won't believe the area as its next to all the major Hot Spots to include multiple hiking spots (Shadow and North Mountain lookout and reserve), Pointe Golf Club, Moon Valley Country Club, Paradise Valley Mall, and even on the border of both Paradise Valley and Scottsdale with so much entertainment to do and restaurants to eat. Move in soon as won't last long!