2833 East Kathleen Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:57 AM

2833 East Kathleen Road

2833 East Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2833 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 4 plex with wood like plank and tile flooring, updated paint, private patios, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 East Kathleen Road have any available units?
2833 East Kathleen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 East Kathleen Road have?
Some of 2833 East Kathleen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 East Kathleen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2833 East Kathleen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 East Kathleen Road pet-friendly?
No, 2833 East Kathleen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2833 East Kathleen Road offer parking?
Yes, 2833 East Kathleen Road offers parking.
Does 2833 East Kathleen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 East Kathleen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 East Kathleen Road have a pool?
Yes, 2833 East Kathleen Road has a pool.
Does 2833 East Kathleen Road have accessible units?
No, 2833 East Kathleen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 East Kathleen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 East Kathleen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
