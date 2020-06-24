2833 East Kathleen Road

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 4 plex with wood like plank and tile flooring, updated paint, private patios, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.