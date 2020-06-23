2833 East Beck Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath 4-plex home is located in the community of Sunset Shadows near Greenway & 29th Street. Freeways and shopping nearby. Assigned carport leads to your rear patio & entrance. It is a large wrap around patio/back yard with lots of space to hang out. Kitchen is designed with white cabinets & black appliances. Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Laundry room outside off patio. Front door leads out to an adorable courtyard. *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 102 W Topeka Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.