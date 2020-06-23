All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2833 East Beck Lane

2833 East Beck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2833 East Beck Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath 4-plex home is located in the community of Sunset Shadows near Greenway & 29th Street. Freeways and shopping nearby. Assigned carport leads to your rear patio & entrance. It is a large wrap around patio/back yard with lots of space to hang out. Kitchen is designed with white cabinets & black appliances. Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Laundry room outside off patio. Front door leads out to an adorable courtyard. *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 102 W Topeka Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 East Beck Lane have any available units?
2833 East Beck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 East Beck Lane have?
Some of 2833 East Beck Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 East Beck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2833 East Beck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 East Beck Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 East Beck Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2833 East Beck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2833 East Beck Lane offers parking.
Does 2833 East Beck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 East Beck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 East Beck Lane have a pool?
No, 2833 East Beck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2833 East Beck Lane have accessible units?
No, 2833 East Beck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 East Beck Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 East Beck Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
