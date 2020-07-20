All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 28312 N 25th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
28312 N 25th Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:44 AM

28312 N 25th Ave

28312 North 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

28312 North 25th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY CHARMER in Dynamite Mountain Ranch!!! Don't miss this updated beauty featuring an open and inviting layout, formal dining room, separate family room and living room, spacious kitchen, epoxy coating in garage, all kitchen appliances, granite tile counters, glass tile backsplash, plush carpet & pad with upgraded tile in all the right places, decorative lighting & fans throughout, plus a private backyard with covered patio, artificial grass and plenty of mature plants and trees. Master suite boasts a private bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet with built in shelving. Just around the corner from a community playground and minutes from Norterra shopping. Resident to provide their own washer and dryer - set in the video has been removed.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28312 N 25th Ave have any available units?
28312 N 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28312 N 25th Ave have?
Some of 28312 N 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28312 N 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28312 N 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28312 N 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 28312 N 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 28312 N 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28312 N 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 28312 N 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28312 N 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28312 N 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 28312 N 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 28312 N 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 28312 N 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28312 N 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28312 N 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College