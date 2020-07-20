28312 N 25th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY CHARMER in Dynamite Mountain Ranch!!! Don't miss this updated beauty featuring an open and inviting layout, formal dining room, separate family room and living room, spacious kitchen, epoxy coating in garage, all kitchen appliances, granite tile counters, glass tile backsplash, plush carpet & pad with upgraded tile in all the right places, decorative lighting & fans throughout, plus a private backyard with covered patio, artificial grass and plenty of mature plants and trees. Master suite boasts a private bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet with built in shelving. Just around the corner from a community playground and minutes from Norterra shopping. Resident to provide their own washer and dryer - set in the video has been removed.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.