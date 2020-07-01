2828 E. Janice Way

Amenities
4 bedroom, 1.5 bath - North Phoenix - Big bkyd - 29th Street & Greenway - AVAILABLE
4 bedroom
1.5 bath
New carpet in bedrooms
Tile in main areas
Gas stove!
Side by side frig
Stainless appliances
Eat in kitchen
Carport
No HOA
Big backyard with RV gate
$1425.00 per month + tax, $800 refundable security deposit, $400 pet deposit - limit 2 pets/breed restrictions. Application is $20 per adult.
APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix water - resident pays
Min.12 month lease. Rental insurance required.
Foreclosure ok, bankruptcy ok, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Minimum credit score 595.
To apply: Completed application, $400 money order/cashiers ck as deposit to hold (refundable if declined-or applied to move in), $20 money order/cashiers ck for application, Copy of ID, Copy of last 2 paycheck stubs. ONLINE application also available on our site www.sundialaz.com
Call Diana to view home 480-966-2170
Sundial Real Estate
www.sundialaz.com
