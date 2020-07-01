All apartments in Phoenix
2828 E. Janice Way

2828 East Janice Way · No Longer Available
Location

2828 East Janice Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 1.5 bath - North Phoenix - Big bkyd - 29th Street & Greenway - AVAILABLE

4 bedroom
1.5 bath
New carpet in bedrooms
Tile in main areas
Gas stove!
Side by side frig
Stainless appliances
Eat in kitchen
Carport
No HOA
Big backyard with RV gate

$1425.00 per month + tax, $800 refundable security deposit, $400 pet deposit - limit 2 pets/breed restrictions. Application is $20 per adult.

APS, SW Gas, City of Phoenix water - resident pays

Min.12 month lease. Rental insurance required.

Foreclosure ok, bankruptcy ok, no bad rental history accepted. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Minimum credit score 595.

To apply: Completed application, $400 money order/cashiers ck as deposit to hold (refundable if declined-or applied to move in), $20 money order/cashiers ck for application, Copy of ID, Copy of last 2 paycheck stubs. ONLINE application also available on our site www.sundialaz.com

Call Diana to view home 480-966-2170
Sundial Real Estate
equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com

(RLNE3686718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 E. Janice Way have any available units?
2828 E. Janice Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 E. Janice Way have?
Some of 2828 E. Janice Way's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 E. Janice Way currently offering any rent specials?
2828 E. Janice Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 E. Janice Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 E. Janice Way is pet friendly.
Does 2828 E. Janice Way offer parking?
Yes, 2828 E. Janice Way offers parking.
Does 2828 E. Janice Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 E. Janice Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 E. Janice Way have a pool?
No, 2828 E. Janice Way does not have a pool.
Does 2828 E. Janice Way have accessible units?
No, 2828 E. Janice Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 E. Janice Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 E. Janice Way does not have units with dishwashers.

