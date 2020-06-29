2827 E Darrow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

Another FANTASTIC Hunter Ridge GATED Community with striking views of South Mountain and next to The Raven Golf Course. Single level upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with walk out balcony and 1 car garage. GRANITE KITCHEN, CUSTOM PAINT, and brand new Carpet. Beautiful community pool and spa with children's play area. Endless hiking in near by massive South Mountain Park. Available for immediate move in!



Show: Lockbox ready.

Pets: allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.