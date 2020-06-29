All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2827 E Darrow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2827 E Darrow St
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

2827 E Darrow St

2827 E Darrow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2827 E Darrow St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Another FANTASTIC Hunter Ridge GATED Community with striking views of South Mountain and next to The Raven Golf Course. Single level upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with walk out balcony and 1 car garage. GRANITE KITCHEN, CUSTOM PAINT, and brand new Carpet. Beautiful community pool and spa with children's play area. Endless hiking in near by massive South Mountain Park. Available for immediate move in!

Show: Lockbox ready.
Pets: allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 E Darrow St have any available units?
2827 E Darrow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 E Darrow St have?
Some of 2827 E Darrow St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 E Darrow St currently offering any rent specials?
2827 E Darrow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 E Darrow St pet-friendly?
No, 2827 E Darrow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2827 E Darrow St offer parking?
Yes, 2827 E Darrow St offers parking.
Does 2827 E Darrow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 E Darrow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 E Darrow St have a pool?
Yes, 2827 E Darrow St has a pool.
Does 2827 E Darrow St have accessible units?
No, 2827 E Darrow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 E Darrow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 E Darrow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College