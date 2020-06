Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated home at the base of Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Open floor plan with all updated tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and crown molding throughout. Breathtaking views of the mountain ranges. RV Gate. Home is within 5 miles of Basis primary and high schools. Convenient to shopping to shopping, highways, and schools.