28212 N. 25th Dale

This beautiful North Phoenix property is in the desirable Dynamite Mountain Ranch community just a few minutes from Norterra shopping & restaurants. Tons of amenities including over-sized diagonally laid tile, blinds throughout & open kitchen with island, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Upstairs is a loft and two spacious bedrooms including the master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Private backyard with protected land behind it and a corner lot so neighbors are only on one side. NO PETS PLEASE.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.