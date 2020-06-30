All apartments in Phoenix
28212 N. 25th Dale

28212 North 25th Dale · No Longer Available
Location

28212 North 25th Dale, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful North Phoenix property is in the desirable Dynamite Mountain Ranch community just a few minutes from Norterra shopping & restaurants. Tons of amenities including over-sized diagonally laid tile, blinds throughout & open kitchen with island, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Upstairs is a loft and two spacious bedrooms including the master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Private backyard with protected land behind it and a corner lot so neighbors are only on one side. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28212 N. 25th Dale have any available units?
28212 N. 25th Dale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28212 N. 25th Dale have?
Some of 28212 N. 25th Dale's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28212 N. 25th Dale currently offering any rent specials?
28212 N. 25th Dale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28212 N. 25th Dale pet-friendly?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28212 N. 25th Dale offer parking?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale does not offer parking.
Does 28212 N. 25th Dale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28212 N. 25th Dale have a pool?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale does not have a pool.
Does 28212 N. 25th Dale have accessible units?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale does not have accessible units.
Does 28212 N. 25th Dale have units with dishwashers?
No, 28212 N. 25th Dale does not have units with dishwashers.

