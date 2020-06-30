28212 N. 25th Dale

Amenities
This beautiful North Phoenix property is in the desirable Dynamite Mountain Ranch community just a few minutes from Norterra shopping & restaurants. Tons of amenities including over-sized diagonally laid tile, blinds throughout & open kitchen with island, granite counters, & stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Upstairs is a loft and two spacious bedrooms including the master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Private backyard with protected land behind it and a corner lot so neighbors are only on one side. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.