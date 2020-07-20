All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2819 East Brookwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2819 East Brookwood Court
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:43 AM

2819 East Brookwood Court

2819 East Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2819 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Mountain Park Ranch at Chandler Blvd. & 28th Street. With 1740 s.f. of living space this home offers mountain views and custom features throughout. Front living room has built in book cases which lead to the family room and kitchen. The Kitchen is open and has all the extras, granite, all appliances, pantry, and large dining area. Family room shows the pride of ownership with fireplace framing the large sitting and entertaining area. Split floor plan with master suite retreat, double vanity and huge walk in closet. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Lots of storage including floor to ceiling cabinets in garage. Backyard is neat and tidy with no upkeep lawn and large draped patio. This is the perfect location in the valley, close to all commute and shopping. $1575 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1575 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit $300 non-refundable pet deposit + $25 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 East Brookwood Court have any available units?
2819 East Brookwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 East Brookwood Court have?
Some of 2819 East Brookwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 East Brookwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2819 East Brookwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 East Brookwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 East Brookwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2819 East Brookwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2819 East Brookwood Court offers parking.
Does 2819 East Brookwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 East Brookwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 East Brookwood Court have a pool?
No, 2819 East Brookwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2819 East Brookwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2819 East Brookwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 East Brookwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 East Brookwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College