2819 East Brookwood Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Mountain Park Ranch at Chandler Blvd. & 28th Street. With 1740 s.f. of living space this home offers mountain views and custom features throughout. Front living room has built in book cases which lead to the family room and kitchen. The Kitchen is open and has all the extras, granite, all appliances, pantry, and large dining area. Family room shows the pride of ownership with fireplace framing the large sitting and entertaining area. Split floor plan with master suite retreat, double vanity and huge walk in closet. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Lots of storage including floor to ceiling cabinets in garage. Backyard is neat and tidy with no upkeep lawn and large draped patio. This is the perfect location in the valley, close to all commute and shopping. $1575 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1575 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit $300 non-refundable pet deposit + $25 per month per pet.