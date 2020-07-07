All apartments in Phoenix
2814 West El Caminito Drive

2814 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2814 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BED 2 BATH ON HUGE LOT! RV GATE IN BACK FOR ACCESS.

BASE RENT: $1,290.00, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,540.00, TAXES, $125 ADMIN FEE, STP FEE, AIR FILTER SERVICE $17.50.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. Air filter service 17.50 per month. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1953

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,540.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have any available units?
2814 West El Caminito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2814 West El Caminito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2814 West El Caminito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 West El Caminito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive offer parking?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have a pool?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have accessible units?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 West El Caminito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 West El Caminito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

