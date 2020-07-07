2803 E. Fairmount Ave.

Amenities

28th Street and Indian School - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse has tile living room, dining room and kitchen. New Carpet upstairs. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/stove and washer/dryer in the spacious kitchen with nice cabinets, counter tops and fixtures. Has ceiling fans. Half bath downstairs and both bathrooms upstairs . All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and it comes with two linen closets in the hallway upstairs. Outdoor back patio is accessed from french doors and leads to your own extra storage unit. Very appealing to the contemporary eye. Call Julie to view at 480-966-2170 or to apply go to www.sundialaz.com. A No smoking home.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum



Refundable Security Deposit $1000, Application Fee $20, Pet Fee $300 (non-refundable) restrictions apply (1 pet only 40lbs and under full grown).



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Associations of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason.



