Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2803 E. Fairmount Ave.

2803 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2803 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
28th Street and Indian School - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse has tile living room, dining room and kitchen. New Carpet upstairs. Comes with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, oven/stove and washer/dryer in the spacious kitchen with nice cabinets, counter tops and fixtures. Has ceiling fans. Half bath downstairs and both bathrooms upstairs . All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and it comes with two linen closets in the hallway upstairs. Outdoor back patio is accessed from french doors and leads to your own extra storage unit. Very appealing to the contemporary eye. Call Julie to view at 480-966-2170 or to apply go to www.sundialaz.com. A No smoking home.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum

Refundable Security Deposit $1000, Application Fee $20, Pet Fee $300 (non-refundable) restrictions apply (1 pet only 40lbs and under full grown).

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Associations of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason.

(RLNE3533840)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have any available units?
2803 E. Fairmount Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have?
Some of 2803 E. Fairmount Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2803 E. Fairmount Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. offer parking?
No, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have a pool?
No, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 E. Fairmount Ave. has units with dishwashers.

