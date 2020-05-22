All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 27807 N 59TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
27807 N 59TH Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

27807 N 59TH Drive

27807 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27807 North 59th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Pyramid Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter this lovely home through the canterra iron door into a 20ft tall entry and discover beautiful wood flooring, plantation shutters, neutral color palette and formal living & dining rooms. The Family, dining and kitchen are open floorplan. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, pantry and SS appliances. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master has enough room for a sitting area, The master bath boasts a double vanity, garden tub, seperate shower, walk-in closet. The loft has nice of storage. cabinets. 3 car garage with full cabinets. The backyard is a nice oasis with a covered patio, children's play area and nice shade tree and large grass area. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27807 N 59TH Drive have any available units?
27807 N 59TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27807 N 59TH Drive have?
Some of 27807 N 59TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27807 N 59TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27807 N 59TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27807 N 59TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27807 N 59TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27807 N 59TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27807 N 59TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27807 N 59TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27807 N 59TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27807 N 59TH Drive have a pool?
No, 27807 N 59TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27807 N 59TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27807 N 59TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27807 N 59TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27807 N 59TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College