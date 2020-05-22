27807 N 59TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this lovely home through the canterra iron door into a 20ft tall entry and discover beautiful wood flooring, plantation shutters, neutral color palette and formal living & dining rooms. The Family, dining and kitchen are open floorplan. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, pantry and SS appliances. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master has enough room for a sitting area, The master bath boasts a double vanity, garden tub, seperate shower, walk-in closet. The loft has nice of storage. cabinets. 3 car garage with full cabinets. The backyard is a nice oasis with a covered patio, children's play area and nice shade tree and large grass area. Call for a showing today!