27705 N 23rd Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Dynamite Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Freshly Painted with Modern Grey Tone, Brand New Carpet Being Installed, Entry with Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Granite Counters. Half Bath and Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer As-Is Finish the First Level. Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Strong No Pet Preference **Carpet Being Installed- Home will be Professionally Cleaned prior to move in**