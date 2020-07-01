All apartments in Phoenix
27705 N 23rd Drive
27705 N 23rd Drive

27705 North 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27705 North 23rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Dynamite Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Freshly Painted with Modern Grey Tone, Brand New Carpet Being Installed, Entry with Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Granite Counters. Half Bath and Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer As-Is Finish the First Level. Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Strong No Pet Preference **Carpet Being Installed- Home will be Professionally Cleaned prior to move in**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27705 N 23rd Drive have any available units?
27705 N 23rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27705 N 23rd Drive have?
Some of 27705 N 23rd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27705 N 23rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27705 N 23rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27705 N 23rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27705 N 23rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27705 N 23rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27705 N 23rd Drive offers parking.
Does 27705 N 23rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27705 N 23rd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27705 N 23rd Drive have a pool?
No, 27705 N 23rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27705 N 23rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 27705 N 23rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27705 N 23rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27705 N 23rd Drive has units with dishwashers.

