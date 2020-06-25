All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2019 at 2:53 AM

2746 East North Lane

2746 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2746 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great location for getting anywhere in the valley. Great neighborhood. Nearby everything, schools, shopping, entertanment. Beautiful pool with a large grassy back yard. Upgraded kitchen. hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded lighting. 4th bedroom is small but work great as an office. Pool service and landscaping included. NO PETS.

Rent amount includes 2.3% Phoenix rental tax.
Deposits include $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 East North Lane have any available units?
2746 East North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2746 East North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2746 East North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 East North Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2746 East North Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2746 East North Lane offer parking?
No, 2746 East North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2746 East North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 East North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 East North Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2746 East North Lane has a pool.
Does 2746 East North Lane have accessible units?
No, 2746 East North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 East North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 East North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 East North Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 East North Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
