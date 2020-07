Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING HOUSE READY MOVE IN!! 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHS WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL, GCU, SHOPPING CENTERS $1425 MONTH/ $5000 DOWN OR 230,000 CASH - WOW, you have to see this newly remodeled home. It has been redone inside and out with complete new exterior, stucco, roofing and windows. Inside has all new floors, baths and fresh paint. It has a great newly done large master suite complete with a new bath you have to check out. Call quick to view this one because it will go fast.



(RLNE4779153)