2743 E Villa Rita Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with living room plus an extra family room off of the open eat-in kitchen. Spacious and private backyard with BRAND NEW paver patio to relax with family or entertain friends. Block fencing. Kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances. The home has neutral tile throughout, NO carpet. Newer vanities in both bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home. Inside laundry room includes full size washer/dryer. Rent includes monthly landscape services. Great location close to Paradise Valley Community College, access to both 101 and 51 freeways, Desert Ridge and City North, shopping, entertainment and is in the desirable Paradise Valley School District and walking distance to the elementary and middle schools. No smoking allowed.