All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2743 E Villa Rita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2743 E Villa Rita Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

2743 E Villa Rita Drive

2743 East Villa Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2743 East Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with living room plus an extra family room off of the open eat-in kitchen. Spacious and private backyard with BRAND NEW paver patio to relax with family or entertain friends. Block fencing. Kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances. The home has neutral tile throughout, NO carpet. Newer vanities in both bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home. Inside laundry room includes full size washer/dryer. Rent includes monthly landscape services. Great location close to Paradise Valley Community College, access to both 101 and 51 freeways, Desert Ridge and City North, shopping, entertainment and is in the desirable Paradise Valley School District and walking distance to the elementary and middle schools. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have any available units?
2743 E Villa Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have?
Some of 2743 E Villa Rita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 E Villa Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2743 E Villa Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 E Villa Rita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive offer parking?
No, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have a pool?
No, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 E Villa Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 E Villa Rita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College