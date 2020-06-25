All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 27415 N 54TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
27415 N 54TH Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

27415 N 54TH Avenue

27415 North 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27415 North 54th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home in the highly sought after Stetson Valley neighborhood * Premium corner lot on a cul-de sac street with playground and greenbelt across the street * 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage * Split master bedroom floor plan * Gorgeous two-tone paint, high ceilings, upgraded carpet and tiles * Top of the line stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counters and upgraded cabinets in kitchen * Separate laundry room with electric & gas hook ups * Oversized backyard with grass and mature low maintenance landscaping * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have any available units?
27415 N 54TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have?
Some of 27415 N 54TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27415 N 54TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27415 N 54TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27415 N 54TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27415 N 54TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27415 N 54TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27415 N 54TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 27415 N 54TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27415 N 54TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27415 N 54TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27415 N 54TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College