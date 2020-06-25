27415 N 54TH Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful home in the highly sought after Stetson Valley neighborhood * Premium corner lot on a cul-de sac street with playground and greenbelt across the street * 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage * Split master bedroom floor plan * Gorgeous two-tone paint, high ceilings, upgraded carpet and tiles * Top of the line stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counters and upgraded cabinets in kitchen * Separate laundry room with electric & gas hook ups * Oversized backyard with grass and mature low maintenance landscaping * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO