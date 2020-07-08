All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln

2732 East Quiet Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2732 East Quiet Hollow Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This corner lot house is in a quiet neighborhood that is close to walking trails, shopping, and freeways. This two story house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft space, carpet and tile throughout. Walk into a spacious living room for entertaining and relaxing. There is a single bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs which makes for a great space for family and friends to stay over. Tile that looks like wood flooring in the family room which is directly off of the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen is open with island and lots of counter and cabinet space. From the kitchen you can look out to the backyard and patio. The backyard offers grass and rock landscape with plenty of space to relax and entertain. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with full bathroom along with a master bedroom with bath and a loft. Upstairs and stairs has carpet. Master bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet and storage. All bordering homes are single story which add to the privacy and views of the mountains. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookup with storage and counter space and a utility sink. This house offers two hot water heaters, one of which is a solar heater. Alarm monitoring and landscape are included in the rental price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have any available units?
2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have?
Some of 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln offers parking.
Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have a pool?
No, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have accessible units?
No, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln has units with dishwashers.

