2732 E Quiet Hollow Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This corner lot house is in a quiet neighborhood that is close to walking trails, shopping, and freeways. This two story house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a loft space, carpet and tile throughout. Walk into a spacious living room for entertaining and relaxing. There is a single bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs which makes for a great space for family and friends to stay over. Tile that looks like wood flooring in the family room which is directly off of the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen is open with island and lots of counter and cabinet space. From the kitchen you can look out to the backyard and patio. The backyard offers grass and rock landscape with plenty of space to relax and entertain. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with full bathroom along with a master bedroom with bath and a loft. Upstairs and stairs has carpet. Master bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet and storage. All bordering homes are single story which add to the privacy and views of the mountains. Laundry room has washer/dryer hookup with storage and counter space and a utility sink. This house offers two hot water heaters, one of which is a solar heater. Alarm monitoring and landscape are included in the rental price